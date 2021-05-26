Cancel
‘Spiral’ Cast on Acting Alongside Chris Rock | EURexclusiveWatch

By Fahnia Thomas
EURweb
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article*”Spiral: From the Book of Saw” starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and directed by Darren Lynn Bousman is in theaters now. EUR reporter Fahnia Thomas talked to the cast about the ninth edition of the “Saw” horror series. Q: What was the first horror film you saw that...

eurweb.com
Moviesboxden.com

Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock movie... SPIRAL: From The Book of Saw

Mad people got knocked, I was like damn lol. The reveal was ehh, but it was honestly better than expected…. Which reminds me of another gripe I had during the movie. In all the other Saw movies, ppl actually had a chance to escape and these traps were pretty much all set up for failure.
MoviesTVOvermind

Does Spiral Succeed In Carrying On The Saw Franchise?

If you like the Saw movies, you probably checked out the new Spiral movie by now. I was able to see it recently and I walked out of the theater kind of disappointed. I mean, it was okay and I dug the suspense and the scenes that were all about the Saw-like traps, but I just felt underwhelmed. If I had to sum up my main criticism of the movie, it would be this: it’s nothing that we haven’t seen before. And if you’re already familiar with the Saw movies, you already know what’s coming. Well, except for the fact that there is no Jigsaw. So who’s the new killer carrying on the work of the famous Jigsaw? I don’t want to spoil the ending, but I will give you my overall thoughts on the movie. And in the end, you might not want to even see the movie.
Books & Literaturepunchdrunkcritics.com

Giveaway: Win ‘Spiral: From The Book Of Saw’ On Digital!

We’re happy to offer our readers the chance to win Spiral: From The Book of Saw on digital! The return of the horror franchise is available right now on PVOD, and stars Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, and Max Minghella. SYNOPSIS: A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice...
Moviesntdaily.com

‘Spiral’ traps ‘Saw’ fans back into the beloved franchise

The “Saw” franchise has been criticized by many since the first film of the series came out in 2004. When you watch a good horror movie, you expect to see some sequences that make you cringe in disgust. The “Saw” franchise decided to make that its entire identity, along with a timeline so convoluted I feel the years of my own life drift away as I try and make sense of it all. “Spiral” is the newest entry in this beloved franchise, and with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson in the leads, it is safe to say some strides were made to make the “Saw” franchise a heavy hitter again. When the credits roll, we are left with a formulaic and predictable mess that I would absolutely love to see again. That statement may seem a bit confusing, but after watching nine Saw movies, nothing will ever make sense again.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Spiral Director Says There Are No Plans To Stop The Saw Franchise

The Saw franchise has never lain dormant for too long, with the longest gap being the seven years between the gimmicky 3D effort and Jigsaw, so it’s hardly a surprise to hear that there are no plans for the long-running horror series to draw to a close, especially when Spiral has recently seen it become one of just a few brands in the genre’s history to join the illustrious billion-dollar club.
Moviessuindependent.com

Movie Review: “Spiral” features Chris Rock in a “Saw” entry that lands somewhere in the middle of the franchise pack

MOVIE REVIEW: SPIRAL (R) Depending on who you talk to, the quality of the “Saw” franchise varies wildly from film to film. The general consensus seems to be that the last installment, aptly titled “Jigsaw,” wasn’t particularly memorable which is actually quite a shame because it was directed by the Spierig Brothers, the creative sibling storytelling duo responsible for “Daybreakers” and “Predestination.” Suffice it to say, “Jigsaw” felt like a step back for these particular filmmakers. This latest entry, aptly titled “Spiral: From the Book of Saw,” has an even bigger name attached to it; Chris Rock! Yes…That Chris Rock. Not only did the famed comedian have a hand in breaking this new story but he also stars in the film. The question is, does this movie live up to the “Saw” name? For my money, this is a mixed bag and this is coming from a guy that’s far from a hardcore fan of the series.
Lubbock, TX1077yesfm.com

Movie Review: 'Spiral'

LUBBOCK, TX (KJTV) - "Spiral" is another attempt to revive the "Saw" franchise after "Jigsaw" in 2017. Remember that one? Right, no one does. "Spiral" is more notable because it has the headlining star power of Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson slumming in a tacky horror series. But this movie, which was Rock's idea, is more of a police procedural set in a world where the Jigsaw killings happened and now more punished bodies are turning up.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne & Mickey Rourke Cast in Peacock’s ‘MacGruber’ Series

Will Forte will be starring alongside a cast of heavyweights when his popular Saturday Night Live character MacGruber returns for an eight-episode series on Peacock. The Academy Award-nominated trio of Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne and Mickey Rourke have signed on to the upcoming action-comedy. They join Forte and Kristen Wiig, who are reprising their roles as MacGruber and Vicki St. Elmo from the recurring SNL sketch. Ryan Phillippe, who starred in the 2010 MacGruber spinoff movie, will also return as Dixon Piper.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Rent 'Spiral,' the new 'Saw' movie starring Chris Rock, to watch at home now on digital

Here’s a look at what’s new or notable in home video. Movies and TV series are available on streaming sites such as iTunes, Amazon and Vudu unless otherwise noted. “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”: The new “Saw” movie starring Chris Rock is the first in the franchise that doesn’t revolve around Jigsaw, the criminal mastermind who kept popping up even after he died in “Saw III.” Maybe he’s missed? The movie looks great, dark but crisp, and there’s still plenty of gore. But Rock’s presence as a detective investigating a copycat killer who targets corrupt cops shifts the balance of “Spiral” from horror to police procedural. That’s not where “Saw” fans want to be, though a fairly spectacular and on-brand ending almost sets things right.
Moviesinterviewmagazine.com

From Art School Confidential to Spiral, Max Minghella Looks Back on a Life in Movies

Max Minghella spent his formative years in the heart of the film industry. The son of the late Academy Award-winning director Anthony Minghella, the actor spent his school holidays on the sets of seminal films such as The English Patient, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Cold Mountain before plunging into acting with weightier roles in movies like Art School Confidential and The Social Network. Since 2017, he has appeared opposite Elisabeth Moss as Nick Blaine, a surly commander in Hulu’s dystopian drama series A Handmaid’s Tale, and in 2018 made his directorial debut with the musical Teen Spirit. This year, he took his taste for the dark side a step further as the duplicitous Detective Schenk opposite Chris Rock in the horror flick Spiral, the twisty reboot of the Saw saga. The mark the occasion, Minghella hopped on the phone to discuss his unexpected turn in the Saw franchise, his uncredited acting beginnings, and some his most memorable experiences on set.
CelebritiesPopculture

Taylor Swift Returns to Acting Alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie for New Movie

Taylor Swift is heading back to the big screen, with the singer set to appear in director David O. Russell's upcoming film, which has already completed production in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift joined a star-studded cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon and Timothy Olyphant.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Chris Rock’s Set Policy: ‘I’ve Fired People Because They Couldn’t Listen to a Woman’

Chris Rock told Nicole Kidman during a recent conversation for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” video series that he has fired people off his sets in the past for showing a refusal to listen to women. The two actors and potential Emmy contenders (Rock for “Fargo,” Kidman for “The Undoing”) were marveling at the career of Lucille Ball, who Kidman is starring as in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming feature “Being the Ricardos” for Amazon Studios.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

‘Do You Cry Easily?’: Nicole Kidman and Chris Rock Interview Each Other — and It Gets Deep

Chris Rock (“Fargo”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors. For more, click here. Chris Rock, it turns out, loves Nicole Kidman as much as the rest of us do. During a conversation with the Oscar-winning star of “The Hours,” Rock reeled off a few favorite Kidman performances — from “To Die For” (“One of my favorite movies ever,” he said) to “Destroyer” (which he called a “drugged-up cop” movie) — before confessing that he’d watched basically everything she’s ever done. And he’s already lining up to buy tickets for “Being the Ricardos,” the Aaron Sorkin film in which Kidman plays Lucille Ball opposite Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz.
Violent CrimesPosted by
IndieWire

How Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Inspired Chris Rock to Write the First Scene of ‘Spiral’

One of the best scenes of “Spiral” comes at the start, when Chris Rock’s undercover detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks takes a revisionist approach to “Forrest Gump.” A group of ignorant thieves sit back and listen while Zeke goes off about how poor Forrest (Tom Hanks) is exploited by long-time love interest Jenny (Robin Wright) until she decides to sleep with him toward the end of her life. Ergo: Jenny is the villain of “Forrest Gump.”