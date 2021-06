The final few minutes of any This Is Us season usually contain a shocking twist from the past or the future. The series, which spans a whole century, began as a show that treated the past as an undiscovered country. But since the end of Season 2, fans have also known the future holds secrets no one would suspect. With only one more season to go of the series before it concludes, these This Is Us Season 6 theories have a greater significance than usual, since this will be the last run of episodes for the Pearson clan.