Mark this on your calendar. July 15 is six weeks from now. It is the latest deadline for Mike Lindell’s stellar legal maneuver wherein he reveals documentation to the Supreme Court that is so shocking that they immediately declare the 2020 election a wash and then Donald Trump is restored to power, body surfed by his worshippers all the way from the Trump Hotel to the Oval Office. We won’t bore you with the fact that Christopher Krebs, who was the head of cybersecurity at the time of the election, and a Republican, went on record saying that the 2020 election was the “most secure election in history.” What could Krebs possibly know next to a pillow manufacturer from Minnesota, I mean really?