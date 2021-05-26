Flower Mound invites community to Memorial Day Ceremony

Denton County Public Health announced Friday that 10 more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 536. The deaths reported Friday include six residents of Denton — a woman in her 50s, two women in their 70s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a man over 80 — as well as a Lewisville man in his 60s, a Providence Village woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s who resided at Denton State Supported Living Center and a woman in her 40s who resided in unincorporated southeast Denton County.