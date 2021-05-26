Flower Mound invites community to Memorial Day Ceremony
The town of Flower Mound will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday in an event to remember fallen U.S. soldiers. Military and local leaders will speak at the ceremony, which will also feature a Color Guard presentation and patriotic music, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The event is free and open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 West Windsor Drive.highlandvillage.bubblelife.com