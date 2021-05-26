Why GOP is standing in the way of Capitol riot investigation

A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is calling out a Republican lawmaker he says refused to shake his hand and ran away from him "like a coward." DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone in an appearance on Don Lemon's CNN show discussed a recent visit to the Capitol, during which he hoped to schedule appointments to speak with Republicans who voted against a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who defended Congress on Jan. 6. Fanone, who suffered a traumatic brain injury during the pro-Trump riot, told CNN that he tried to shake hands with Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), but the congressman "just stared at me" and refused to do so while they were in an elevator together.