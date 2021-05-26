Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

This Stunning airbnb in Fairhope, Alabama is an Actual Castle Where You Can Live Out Your Fairytale Dreams

By Meg Summers
Posted by 
105.1 The Block
105.1 The Block
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why book a stay at a boring old hotel when you can spend the night in an actual castle? Let's head south to check out one of Alabama's most beloved airbnb stays. Live Out Your Fairytale Dreams at this Stunning Alabama airbnb. Live out your princess dreams at Fairhope, Alabama's...

1051theblock.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1051theblock.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottondale, AL
City
Crane Hill, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Fairhope, AL
Lifestyle
City
Fairhope, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stunning#Tree House#Countryside#Treehouse#Princess#Dragons#Italian#This Alabama Alpaca Farm#Home#Book#Airbnb Stays#Storybrook Castle#Taste#Sleep#Airbnbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Instagram
Related
AnimalsPosted by
95.3 The Bear

Check Out this Rare and Unique Alabama Goat Farm AirBnb

Talk about a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Would you stay at a goat farm Airbnb?. As I've grown older, I've become more willing to try new and unique things. This tiny house Airbnb definitely fits the bill. It's arguably one of the most jaw-dropping Airbnb stays you'll ever see. At first thought, I would never want to stay here, but after seeing the pictures and reading the description, I think it'll be a cool experience.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

You Can Stay at a “Toy Story” Airbnb

âToy Storyâ is adored by millions, and many generations enjoy Woody and Buzz Lightyearâs adventures. Now, Disney Pixar fans can stay at a Toy Story Airbnb! Due to its popularity, Disneyâs Hollywood Studios created Toy Story Land to accolade the moviesâ fame. Here, you will find rides such as âToy Story Mania,â âAlien Swirling Saucers,â and the extremely popular âSlinky Dog...
Travelsightunseen.com

Want to Travel the World Living in Airbnbs for a Year? Here’s Your Chance!

If anything good came out of the tragedy that was COVID-19, it’s that a) mask-wearing when you’re sick may be the norm from now on, and b) so might working remotely, which means that for many of us, our careers will no longer require us to be chained to cities like New York and San Francisco. That means we can live out all kinds of unconventional fantasies, like buying a house in Maine so we can pickle vegetables while making pitch decks, or going nomadic and changing locales with every Zoom meeting. It’s in the spirit of the latter that Airbnb has launched an insanely good opportunity for those of us with the travel bug: Live Anywhere, a campaign in which 12 people will get to spend 10 months living for free in various Airbnbs, pretty much anywhere they choose. If you apply for the program and are selected, you can make your own itinerary, and Airbnb will fund it — plus transportation costs. And if you’re obsessed with interiors (duh, you’re reading Sight Unseen), you can experience some very incredible ones, like the renovated 19th-century farmhouse in the Berkshires that’s pictured in this post.
Waco, TXHouston Chronicle

The 'Dr Pepper House' in Waco is now an Airbnb you and your friends can stay in

Dr Pepper holds a special place in the heart of most Southerners, but like everything else, the love for the carbonated soft drink is even bigger in Texas. For those who don't know, the sweet and spicy soda consisting of 23 mystery flavors was concocted in 1885 in Waco, Texas. Founder Wade Morrison even took the invention a step further, building the famed "Dr Pepper House" that same year.
Petsdesignboom.com

this virtual pet is like a tamagotchi that you can actually pet

Japanese toy company takara tomy has announced that it will be releasing a new virtual pet. dubbed punirunes, the tactile LCD care toy is like a tamagotchi that you can actually pet thanks to an opening with a sensor that detects once a finger is inside, digitally translating it to appear on the LCD screen.
Restaurantstheinfatuation.com

14 Miami Restaurants Where You Can Actually Find Parking

Lately, it feels like all we do is circle the block, wide-eyed and frantic, screaming out, “Is that a spot?!” every eight seconds. There are simply too many cars and not enough parking spots in this city, and we’re getting a little tired of nervously sweating in the driver’s seat, worrying about whether or not we’re going to make our reservation. If you’re feeling the same way, try one of the places on this guide. These are our favorite restaurants with easy to find, relatively inexpensive (or, in some cases, free) parking.
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

The BIGGEST Disney World Hotel Letdowns, According to Our Readers

There are over a dozen hotels on Disney World property . That means you can probably find somethin for everyone , whether youre looking for a well themed resort, an epic pool , or ALL the luxury. And sure, the hotels themselves are prettyyy magical sometimes, the characters even make an appearance !. But its not all pixie dust, all the time . Lets be real: sometimes, youll emerge from your hotel...
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

Random: Live Out Your Anime Dreams On The Animal Crossing Fruits Basket Island

Step aside, Disneyworld — there’s a new most magical place on Earth, and it’s the Fruits Basket island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Themed entirely around the mega-successful anime and manga series in which the Sohma family lives under a terrible curse, the island is home to protagonist Tohru Honda, and Sohma family members, Yuki, Akito, Kyo, Shigure, Hatori, Ayame, and Kureno.
Moviescastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: New Star Wars Original Trilogy Stickers Land at Disney Springs

In shades of black and yellow, this sticker stars Luke, Han, and Leia, surrounded by many other original trilogy characters. The second jumbo sized sticker features various Stormtroopers and their vehicles, including Snow Troopers at AT AT Walkers. We found these new Star Wars stickers in World of Disney at Disney Springs. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney Parks news, and...
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Uh…Snow White, You’ve Got A Little Something On Your Face!

Sometimes there are moments in Disney we just can’t help but laugh at, especially when they involve some of our favorite characters!. Who can forget the time Anna’s ENTIRE face was missing on Frozen Ever After, or when John lost his hand on Carousel of Progress to the terror of everyone? These moments just remind us that not even Disney is perfect! We recently saw another funny sight involving a Disney character that made us crack up. You HAVE to see what we found in EPCOT recently!
Interior Designresidencestyle.com

7 Tips For Choosing A Stunning Ceiling Fan for Your Living Room

Moving into a new house is always special, isn’t it? And along with that, our imaginative side of the brain gets triggered and all we can think about is how to turn those walls into a beautifully furnished home. After all, who wouldn’t want an organized, well-designed ,and decorated place for their living. And to do so, you need to put on your thinking caps and let your creativity take over. Especially when you are organizing your living interior.