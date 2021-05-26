This Stunning airbnb in Fairhope, Alabama is an Actual Castle Where You Can Live Out Your Fairytale Dreams

If anything good came out of the tragedy that was COVID-19, it’s that a) mask-wearing when you’re sick may be the norm from now on, and b) so might working remotely, which means that for many of us, our careers will no longer require us to be chained to cities like New York and San Francisco. That means we can live out all kinds of unconventional fantasies, like buying a house in Maine so we can pickle vegetables while making pitch decks, or going nomadic and changing locales with every Zoom meeting. It’s in the spirit of the latter that Airbnb has launched an insanely good opportunity for those of us with the travel bug: Live Anywhere, a campaign in which 12 people will get to spend 10 months living for free in various Airbnbs, pretty much anywhere they choose. If you apply for the program and are selected, you can make your own itinerary, and Airbnb will fund it — plus transportation costs. And if you’re obsessed with interiors (duh, you’re reading Sight Unseen), you can experience some very incredible ones, like the renovated 19th-century farmhouse in the Berkshires that’s pictured in this post.