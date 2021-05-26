Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

AP-NORC poll: More Americans believe anti-Asian hate rising

By TERRY TANG and HANNAH FINGERHUT
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HSv3d_0aBwpEtL00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A majority of Americans across racial and ethnic groups believe discrimination has worsened in the last year against Asian Americans, who became the target of attacks after being unfairly blamed for the coronavirus pandemic.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 60% of Americans say discrimination against Asian Americans has swelled compared with a year ago, including 71% of Asian Americans, 66% of Black Americans, 59% of white Americans and 55% of Hispanic Americans.

Nearly half of Americans believe Asian Americans encounter “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of discrimination in the U.S. today. The poll also finds about 6 in 10 Americans say racism in the U.S. in general is a “very” or “extremely” serious problem. And a majority of Asian Americans say they feel unsafe in public because of their race.

Susan Lee, of Sacramento, California, said friends initiated conversations with her about racism as random attacks on Asians became more frequent, but the 72-year-old Chinese American noted a key difference between friends who were Asian and non-Asian.

“My non-Asian friends are probably more astonished that this is occurring," Lee said. "I think Chinese or ‘Asians' have always been looked at as a positive asset. I think they are puzzled by that situation.”

Barbara Canchola, 76, of El Paso, Texas, said she would have answered "not at all" if she had been asked pre-pandemic if Asian Americans face racism. Canchola, who identifies as Hispanic, said she associated anti-Asian discrimination as something way in the past like Japanese American internment camps during World War II.

“I really wouldn’t think they are facing any kind of discrimination because I happen to think they’re very well educated — most of them — and they don’t face that much scrutiny,” Canchola said. “However, ever since the pandemic began and it was labeled a ‘China thing,’ that’s where it all began."

She attributes her new outlook to all the television coverage “where the people are being assaulted on the street out of the blue.”

Renee Tajima-Pena, an Asian American Studies professor at the University of California, Los Angeles and co-producer of the PBS docuseries “Asian Americans,” isn't surprised some people have never thought of Asian Americans as victims. The dominant narrative has always been they are successful, don't speak up and, therefore, encounter little racism.

“The model minority myth is such a drug for Americans,” Tajima-Pena said.

Between March 2020 and this past March, more than 6,600 anti-Asian hate incidents have been documented by Stop AAPI Hate, a national reporting center. The encounters range from verbal harassment to attacks that ended fatally, including the March 16 Atlanta-area shootings that killed six Asian women.

The Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that Asian-targeted hate crimes in the largest U.S. cities rose 145% in 2020 compared with 2019, even though hate crimes overall declined 6%. In the first quarter of this year, anti-Asian crimes reported to police in 16 major cities and counties jumped 164% from the same time period last year.

“That’s why people understand now the violence Asian Americans face,” Tajima-Pena said. “People couldn’t avoid it in the press or the national conversation. People are gathering data and talking about it.”

Fifty-seven percent of Asian Americans say they feel unsafe in public “often” or “sometimes” because of their race, similar to the share of Black Americans and higher than the share of Hispanic or white Americans. Because the survey was conducted in English and Spanish, it is representative of the English-speaking Asian American population but may not include those who primarily speak a language other than English.

Glendon Yuri-Sweetland, 34, of Brewer, Maine, blames former President Donald Trump for the increased discrimination against Asian Americans. Trump's constant referrals to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus" and other racist terms are still embedded in a lot of minds, he said.

“As my husband would say, ‘It’s only stirring the pot,'” Yuri-Sweetland said. “But I think that even just having that platform for a while, our former president probably has had enough exposure to get his message out.”

Close to half of Americans are “very” or “extremely” concerned that incidents of violence targeting Asian Americans have increased because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the poll, including about two-thirds of Asian Americans.

President Joe Biden last week signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act. The legislation will put a Justice Department official in charge of a review of anti-Asian hate crimes and will allot federal grants for law enforcement training and hate crime hotlines.

Tajima-Pena believes the visibility of Asian Americans outside of their communities has fundamentally changed in the past year and it isn't going to fade. And videos like the one showing the brutal beating of a Filipino American woman in New York City as three people stood by and watched have undoubtedly contributed to the greater awareness.

“I think the narrative is shifting,” Tajima-Pena said. “It’s like 2020 was really the year where our response was ‘Stop AAPI hate'. ... The flip side of it is in 2021, people are really looking at solutions and solidarity.”

___

Tang reported from Phoenix and is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP.

___

The AP-NORC poll of 1,842 adults was conducted April 29-May 3 using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Hispanic Americans#More Americans#Racial Discrimination#White Racism#Minority Groups#Black Americans#White Americans#Asians#Chinese American#Non Asian#Japanese American#Pbs#Aapi#Justice Department#Norc#Amerispeak Panel#Twitter#Ap Norc Poll#Anti Asian Discrimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
Country
China
Related
MinoritiesPosted by
PBS NewsHour

A majority of Americans say policing should be reformed. But most white people still don’t think police treat Black people differently

The high profile killing of George Floyd and subsequent trial has forced many Americans to examine systemic racism and its role in criminal justice over the last year. A new PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll suggests that more Americans are now recognizing disparities in the lived experience of people of color in the U.S., especially in regard to policing.
Minoritiesnewsatw.com

Growing hate crime against Asian Americans

The BBC’s Michelle Fleury looks at the growing problem of hate crime directed at Asian Americans in the US. The reasons for this aren’t clear, although many point the finger at politicians who for months sought to blame China for the Covid pandemic. Nationally, Asian American business leaders are mobilising...
New York City, NYMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Fear, hate and reality: How to combat anti-Asian crimes

All New Yorkers have a right to live free from fear of being targeted because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or religion. But right now, many of our Asian American neighbors walk with trepidation, if not terror. The numbers do not lie: Between the start of this year and May 23, there were 86 reported anti-Asian hate crimes, a more than 350% increase from the 19 reported in all of 2020. And that almost surely understates the problem.
Fort Irwin, CAaerotechnews.com

Achievements, anti Asian American crimes are focus of AAPI observance

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center and Fort Irwin observed Asian American and Pacific Islander month on May 26 with a theme of, “Advancing leaders through purpose-driven service.”. Each May, the Department of Defense pays tribute to the generations of Asian American and Pacific Islanders who have enriched...
Minoritiesdailyutahchronicle.com

2021 HIP Talks Grand Prize Winner Highlights Asian American Hate

“Our crescent-shaped eyes are swelling shut from the violent and verbal attacks of bloodied and bloodless battles, streaming tears as we hear the latest story and attack … We are the prodigal and rejected children of America,” said Julianne Liu in her award-winning entry to the 2021 Hinckley Institute of Politics Talks contest.
Minoritiesthedp.com

Lark Yan | The recently passed Anti-Asian Hate Crime Act is like smoke and mirrors — it’s not enough

On May 20, President Biden signed into effect the “COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act” after its near-unanimous passing in both the House and Senate. The new anti-Asian hate crime law is intended to expedite Justice Department reviews of hate crimes related to COVID-19 — many of which are perpetrated against Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) — and provide federal grants for local law enforcement agencies to better investigate, identify, and report bias-driven incidents.
Minoritiesjohnmenadue.com

The politics of anti-Asian racism

The celebration of the Asian Heritage Month in May is marred by the fact that Asian communities around the world — from the United States, Canada, Europe to Australia — are experiencing a spike in anti-Asian racism and hate crimes. While the slaying of Asian women in Atlanta in March was the most violent of these crimes, much of the racism directed at Asians takes everyday forms — physical violence, overt and covert discrimination in workplaces, racial slurs, spitting and micro-aggressions.
MinoritiesLiberal First

The state of Black America

Listening to all the rhetoric in the popular media, you would think America is the most unfair, racist nation in the world. You would think that Black Americans are uniformly living in oppression and poverty, with no hope for the future, save the federal government arriving on the scene to their rescue.
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Hundreds rally against anti-Asian hate

Hundreds attended a National Day of Solidarity Against AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Hate rally, one of many demonstrations across the country, at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common on Monday. Attendees watched a lion dance performance by members of the Asian American Cultural Center, listened to singing by New Moon International, and together blew whistles donated by the Yellow Whistle Campaign.
MinoritiesCleveland Jewish News

Are American Jewish groups doing enough to address the surge in anti-Israel hate?

The flare-up of violence between Israel and Hamas lasted 11 days until a ceasefire was negotiated, but for Jewish community organizations, the fight continues within the United States. Recent weeks have seen a surge in violence against Jews and unlike during previous conflicts, Jews and Jewish organizations this time around saw the emergence of a better organized campaign by pro-Palestinian groups to smear Israel in the public sphere, leading to increased anti-Semitism.