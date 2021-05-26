Cancel
Pets

Legion Auxiliary post drive nets 312 bears for soldiers

By Betty Glaser
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, ok, maybe not lions and tigers, but my, oh the bears. The Willard L. Hinzman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 511 began sewing teddy bears last December. We received over 42 sets of uniforms from the military. This was our second Operation Teddy Bear. We had just completed 114 bears and delivered to the USO.

