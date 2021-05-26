Legion Auxiliary post drive nets 312 bears for soldiers

Windjammer Days is only a couple of weeks away starting on June 27th and preceded by the Tall Ships Festival June 25-27! This year, Post 36 has agreed to support the security requirements for visiting the training ship Spirit of Bermuda, the 1812 replica Lynx, and the Santa Maria, yes the full scale replica of the Santa Maria of the Columbus crossed the ocean blue fame. Due to the historic nature of these ships, security checks are required before boarding. While a professional security company will be providing the actual security, we have been asked to provide bag checkers at the two entry points. Volunteers will be provided VIP passes which will allow for free entry to the ships during the 3 days visiting times 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two-hour time slots for those three days are available for volunteers, who do not have to be Post 36 members, so recruit family or friends. This is also an opportunity volunteers to provide information about other non-profits. For example, we will have a table where I will have information about Maine Adaptive Sports and Recreation as well as information on Honor Flight Maine. Volunteers will also be able to provide information about organizations they support. Call the Post (633-4487) or email me at dapatch@roadrunner.com if you are able to help.