‘RHOBH’ Season 11: The Real Reason Kyle Richards Got a Nose Job

Whether you love her or you hate her, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills really hasn’t been the same since Lisa Vanderpump quit the show. Puppygate was the downfall of LVP’s career as a housewife, but she seems to be doing just fine. Vanderpump Rules is finally filming its ninth season, minus a few OGs that up and “left” the show. She’s got a new show on E! that seems to be keeping her busy. And she’s still throwing shade at her old castmates, whether it’s regarding Erika Jayne’s disastrous legal problems or Dorit Kemsley doing literally anything. Like I said, regardless of your opinion on her, LVP just brought the shade to RHOBH that it’s been missing in recent seasons.