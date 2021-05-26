CRUELLA Is a Fun, Surprisingly Sinister Reimagining
I’m not really sure what I was expecting when I sat down in a movie theater for the first time in 14 months. But over the course of 134 minutes, I became reacquainted with what people love best about theaters: the giant screen, the overwhelming auditory experience, the community viewing (albeit socially distanced and masked). And, for better or worse, Disney’s newest live-action offering, the Craig Gillespie-directed Cruella makes the most of that experience.nerdist.com