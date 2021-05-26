Cancel
In observance of Memorial Day, banks, city offices and county offices will be closed May 31. Due to the Memorial Day holiday, The Jefferson Star will have early deadlines for all editorial, classified and legal content for the June 2 edition. Deadlines for the Star Plus will be 12 p.m. May 27, legals and classified ads will be accepted until 4 p.m. May 27, and the editorial content deadline will be at 4 p.m. May 27 as well. The Jefferson Star’s offices will be closed Monday, May 31.

