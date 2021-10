Just 20 years old and married for two weeks, Tyler Smith of Selma, Ala., put together three great days on Wheeler Lake to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Regional. Qualifying out of the Bama Division, Smith caught four for 10 pounds, 1 ounce on Day 1, moved into the Top 10 with a limit for 14-7 on Day 2 and rocketed up to first with 18-8 on the final day. Totaling up 43 even, the win is his first with MLF and netted him a new Phoenix boat and motor combo and $10,000, plus he’s now qualified for next year’s All-American on Lake Hamilton.

SELMA, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO