‘Sit Down and Talk’: Lessons in Compassion From Catastrophic Injury Litigation

By Richard Staggard
Law.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccidents that result in catastrophic injuries are life-changing—not only for the victim, but for their family and friends as well. These tragedies carry physical and emotional burdens that must be handled with compassion and empathy in every way. This is especially true for an attorney handling a catastrophic injury case in the pursuit of justice. Personal injury attorneys immediately begin investigating the case by poring over every witness statement and analyzing every shred of evidence in their pursuit of legal damages for victims and their families. While focusing on the evidentiary details and legal technicalities, it can be easy to forget that these cases involve real people, who are traumatized individuals that react differently to tragedy and trauma. I have experienced how each case is different and have seen the importance of bridging my personal and professional lives in order to foster genuine connections. This enables me to best serve those facing the aftermath of a tragic and traumatic event. I would like to share a story, from which I hope new and veteran attorneys alike will benefit from an understanding of lessons learned.

www.law.com
