This Enzyme Could Help Chronic Kidney Disease

By Eliza Erskine
One Green Planet
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the University of South Australia have found an enzyme that might help reduce chronic kidney disease cases. Chronic kidney disease affects around 700 million people globally. The enzyme NEDD4-2 is important for kidney health. The research found a correlation between a high salt diet, low levels of NEDD4-2,...

Health
Diseases & Treatments
Heart Disease
Diseases & TreatmentsKevinMD.com

Raising the awareness of celiac disease in the medical community

May is Celiac Disease Awareness Month. Physicians and others in the medical community need to be more aware of celiac disease. Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease triggered by the ingestion of gluten that affects approximately 1 percent of the U.S. population. However, most physicians didn’t learn much about it in medical school or during training. As a result, physicians don’t include celiac disease in their differential diagnoses and don’t screen for it often enough. According to the most recent examination of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 80 percent of individuals with celiac disease in the U.S. are undiagnosed. And those who are diagnosed typically suffer from symptoms for years before the diagnosis is made. Researchers often describe a “celiac iceberg” as patients diagnosed with the disorder make up only a small percentage of those living with celiac disease. In addition to symptoms, those with celiac disease can develop osteoporosis, other autoimmune diseases, and more rarely, cancers, including lymphomas and small bowel cancers.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Is the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease Increased in Living Kidney Donors?

Philip Munch; Christian Fynbo Christiansen; Henrik Birn; Christian Erikstrup; Mette Nørgaard. American Journal of Transplantation. 2021;21(5):1857-1865. Reduced renal function is associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD); however, how living donor nephrectomy affects the risk of CVD remains controversial. We conducted a nationwide cohort study including living kidney donors in Denmark from 1996 to 2018 to assess the risk of hypertension, atrial fibrillation/flutter (AF), major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE; composite of myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, and death) and death after living kidney donation. As comparisons we identified: a cohort of healthy individuals from the general population and an external blood donor cohort. We followed kidney donors (1,103 when compared with the general population cohort; 1,007 when compared with blood donors) for a median of 8 years. Kidney donors had an increased risk of initiating treatment for hypertension when compared with blood donors (standardized incidence ratio [SIR], 1.40; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.17–1.66) but they did not have increased risk of MACE neither when compared with the general population cohort (hazard ratio, 0.68; 95% CI, 0.52–0.89) nor with blood donors (SIR, 1.17; 95% CI, 0.88–1.55). Neither did they have increased risks of AF and death. Thus, living kidney donation may be associated with increased risk of hypertension; however, we did not identify increased risks of CVD or death.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Could this Novartis initiative finally cure sickle cell disease?

If you want to better understand how our genes can predispose us to disease, look to sickle cell disorder (SCD). It’s one of the oldest known and most common genetic disorders and affects millions of people around the world. It is particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background.
The Promise of Tubule Biomarkers in Kidney Disease: A Review.

The Promise of Tubule Biomarkers in Kidney Disease: A Review.

For over 70 years, serum creatinine has remained the primary index for detection and monitoring of kidney disease. Tubulo-interstitial damage and fibrosis are highly prognostic for subsequent kidney failure in biopsy studies, yet this pathology is invisible to the clinician in the absence of a biopsy. Recent discovery of biomarkers that reflect distinct aspects of kidney tubule disease have led to investigations of whether these markers can provide additional information on risk of CKD progression and associated adverse clinical endpoints, above and beyond eGFR and albuminuria. These biomarkers can be loosely grouped into those that mark tubule cell injury (e.g. KIM-1, MCP-1), and those that mark tubule cell dysfunction (e.g. α1M, UMOD). These kidney tubule biomarkers provide new opportunities to monitor response to therapeutics used to treat CKD patients. In this review, we describe results from some unique contributions in this area, and discuss current challenges and requirements in the field to bring these markers to clinical practice. We advocate for a broader assessment of kidney health that moves beyond a focus on the glomerulus, and we highlight how such tools can improve diagnostic accuracy and earlier assessment of therapeutic efficacy or harm in CKD patients.
Some Autoimmune Diseases That CBD Can Help To Treat

Some Autoimmune Diseases That CBD Can Help To Treat

Autoimmune diseases can develop when your immune system is defective. The malfunctioning of this system can result in the transmission of wrong signals throughout the body thereby leading to different health issues. Most autoimmune disorders occur when your immune system attacks the healthy cells of your body mistakenly. There are different types of autoimmune disorders that are commonly found to affect people. Some of them are:
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Dapagliflozin provides kidney protection even in cases of FSGS kidney disease

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare form of kidney inflammation (glomerulonephritis) in which the glomeruli become increasingly scarred (sclerotic), leading to progressive loss of kidney function. Dysregulation of the immune system plays a role in pathogenesis, which is why immunosuppressive therapy with glucocorticoids can be successful, alongside supportive therapy (especially blocking of the renin-angiotensin system with ACE inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers). Many patients nevertheless require dialysis in the course of the disease. New therapeutic approaches that stabilize or protect kidney function are therefore needed.
Diseases & TreatmentsWMAZ

Alzheimer's drug that could slow disease approved by FDA

WASHINGTON — The FDA approved aducanumab, a drug for treating Alzheimer's disease, Monday under its Accelerated Approval Program. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the drug is the "first novel therapy" to be approved for Alzheimer's disease since 2003 and the first treatment directed at the underlying pathophysiology of the disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about autoimmune hepatitis treatments and their side effects

Autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) is a type of liver disease. There are various treatments available for a person who has autoimmune hepatitis. Treatment for AIH currently includes various medications. Researchers are also looking into treatments for AIH involving stem cells. If a person experiences liver failure as a result of AIH, they may require a transplant.
HealthDetroit News

Dr. Roach: Autoimmune disease is no reason to change vaccine course

Dear Dr. Roach: I was very reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to its rushed status and unknown long-term side effects. Finally I gave in and got my first shot a week ago, because I determined the benefits outweigh the risks. I haven’t had any problems yet, but am now contemplating NOT getting the second shot due to my autoimmune disease, which has been called rheumatoid arthritis, lupus or a variety of 150 possibilities. I also have MGUS (monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance), chronic low white and red blood cell counts, and stage 3 kidney disease. I have been told that I am at risk for a stroke due to the possibility of blood clots from a constant high homocysteine of 10.5.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Targeted COVID-19 therapy: What can we learn from autoimmune kidney diseases?

Various viruses and bacteria have long been known to cause autoimmune diseases where there is such a predisposition. This phenomenon also seems to play a major role in SARS-CoV-2, especially in severe courses. The body's own immune cells are activated, with the formation of autoantibodies that attack the body's own healthy cell structures (proteins, autoantigens); deposits of immune complexes can then trigger severe inflammatory processes and cell destruction in the body.
Information 1000 KSOO

How Can You Help a Loved One in Sioux Falls Suffering with Kidney Disease?

Thirty million Americans have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), over 100,000 people are waiting for a transplant and millions of others are at risk (1 in 7 people) but don't know it, because it often has no symptoms until it is advanced. CKD has two main causes, diabetes and high blood pressure. Ironically, two diseases which can go undiagnosed until a person has alarming symptoms.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Chronic Gut Inflammation Associated With Onset of Parkinson Disease

Chronic gut inflammation may initiate processes in the body that give rise to Parkinson disease, according to a study published in Free Neuropathology. The results of the study are consistent with several large-scale epidemiological studies that show an association between Parkinson and inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn disease.
Public HealthEurekAlert

COVID-19 as systemic disease: What does that mean for kidneys?

It was clear at a relatively early stage of the pandemic that SARS-CoV-2 causes a wide range of symptoms; in addition to typical respiratory symptoms, patients also had neurological symptoms (starting with anosmia), gastrointestinal symptoms, elevated liver values, and renal, urinary or hematological changes, for example. The fact that such findings occurred not only in severely ill patients with general organ dysfunction suggested that the virus may potentially cause disorders in various organs directly, i.e. that it causes a multi-system disease.
COVID-19 and Sickle Cell Disease

COVID-19 and Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetically inherited blood disorder characterized by the presence of sickled red blood cells (caused by a single mutation) that can get stuck in capillaries and cause clots. People with SCD must receive lifelong treatment and are at a heightened risk from clotting and tissue/organ ischemia. Viral infections (including influenza and COVID-19) can lead to complications in people with SCD.
Healthbiospace.com

Anji Pharma Launches Phase 3 Trial for ANJ900 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes Patients with Kidney Disease

Gut-targeted metformin is expected to lower blood glucose but limit systemic drug levels, opening treatment options for T2D patients with renal insufficiency. CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Anji Pharma (“Anji”) has initiated a pivotal trial of ANJ900 (delayed-release metformin) in patients with Type 2 diabetes (T2D), including those with varying stages of renal disease. As part of Anji’s global clinical study program, called “DREAM-T2D,” patients with T2D having normal kidney function to Stage 3B chronic kidney disease (CKD) will be enrolled for as long as 52 weeks and assessed for HbA1c levels throughout the treatment period.
Best Life

These 2 Supplements Could Increase Your Risk of Kidney Stones, Study Says

We all know medications can come with risks—if you've heard the end of a commercial for certain medicine, you certainly know this to be true. While we're all used to talking to our doctor about the prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications we take, we tend to not apply that same caution to the supplements we swallow. Many people take supplements without considering how they'll interact with other pills they take or the affect they could have on their health. Unfortunately, while some supplements can do your body good, others may have damaging results and adverse effects, especially if taken in excess. Research has found that two supplements in particular can increase your risk of kidney stones. Read on to find out which ones to be wary of.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Living with Lupus: The vitamin deficiency you can’t afford to ignore

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, an estimated 1.5 million people — 90 percent of them women — are currently living with lupus in the United States. While between 80 and 90 percent of people with lupus will likely have a normal lifespan, the disease can raise the risk of cancer or infection and can even prove fatal in some cases.