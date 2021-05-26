Cancel
Dell Rapids, SD

West Central and Dell Rapids Qualify For State Tournament

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Central and Dell Rapids won two games yesterday and were state qualifiers for the SDHSBA Class B Region Three. In the first pair of games at 3 p.m., number one-seeded Dell Rapids beat Tri-Valley 10-1. Number two-seeded Tea only scored one run, but it was enough to beat Flandreau/Chester/Colman-Egan 1-0. At 5 p.m., West Central beat Garretson 5-1 and Lennox had a 6-5 comeback win against McCook Burros. In game two, West Central dominated and upset Tea 20-0. Dell Rapids scored three runs in the last inning to win in walkoff fashion against Lennox 6-5. Dell Rapids and West Central are now headed to the state tournament that will take place at Sioux Falls Stadium on May 31 and June 1.

