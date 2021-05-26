West Central and Dell Rapids Qualify For State Tournament

West Central and Dell Rapids won two games yesterday and were state qualifiers for the SDHSBA Class B Region Three. In the first pair of games at 3 p.m., number one-seeded Dell Rapids beat Tri-Valley 10-1. Number two-seeded Tea only scored one run, but it was enough to beat Flandreau/Chester/Colman-Egan 1-0. At 5 p.m., West Central beat Garretson 5-1 and Lennox had a 6-5 comeback win against McCook Burros. In game two, West Central dominated and upset Tea 20-0. Dell Rapids scored three runs in the last inning to win in walkoff fashion against Lennox 6-5. Dell Rapids and West Central are now headed to the state tournament that will take place at Sioux Falls Stadium on May 31 and June 1.