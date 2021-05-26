Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, OH

Let yourself go

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 17 days ago

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

www.sidneydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Shelby County, OH
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Anna, OH
Shelby County, OH
Government
Sidney, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Service#Free Events#Free Rides#Arts Events#Church Services#The Piqua Public Library#Piqualibrary Org#Youth Gymnastics#Acrobatic Gymnastics#Aquatics#Competitive Swim Team#Private Semi#Brukner Nature Center#Shelby Memory Gardens#Amos Memorial Library#Anna Historical Society#Pre School Gymnastics#Library Hours#Open Thursdays#Patrons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Sidney-Shelby County YMCA to host blood drive

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will sponsor a community blood drive Monday, May 24, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St. Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

New park opened

City of Sidney Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier, left, speaks as Mayor Mike Barhorst listens during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Heritage Manor Park on Saturday, May 15. The new park is located at 2440 Apache Dr..
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Out of the past

——— The Rebekah entertainment given at the I.O.O.F. hall last evening was attended by over 600 people. The hall was packed and many were unable to obtain admission. The program will be repeated tonight. 100 Years. May 15, 1921. Sam E. Bowers, the painter and paperhanger, will move the location...
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Salvation Army Week celebrated

SIDNEY — Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst presented local Salvation Army leadership with a proclamation recognizing both Salvation Army Week and the Salvation Army’s 115th anniversary of serving local residents. Salvation Army Corps Officer Captain Kathryn Mayes and Assistant Corps Officer Samantha Lockard were present to receive the proclamation. “Sidney is...