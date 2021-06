Francona started his managerial career with the Phillies from 1997 through 2000 and never won more than 77 games in a season. After three seasons away from managing, Francona built his resume in eight seasons with the Red Sox, winning the World Series twice and 90-plus games a season six times. Two seasons later, Francona was back on the bench running the Indians. He took the Indians to the World Series in 2016 and 102 wins in 2017. Francona combines old-school theories with new school analytics and gets respect from his team. The MLB odds for the Indians winning the World Series are currently at 35/1.