Different plan for Lake County Relay for Life this year

Lake County’s annual Relay for Life will be different this year. The county’s Relay for Life committee is not holding an in-person Relay for Life in Lake County to raise money for the American Cancer Society this year. Instead, an online auction of baskets and other items will be held on the Relay for Life of Lake County’s Facebook page. This auction will be held the week of June 7th – 11th, 2021. Anyone interested in donating an item or a basket for the online auction can contact Marci Hofman at 605-381-2297 or drop off the basket or items at the KJAM Radio studios at 101 S. Egan Avenue in Madison.