Madison, SD

Bulldogs Girls Golf Beats Lennox at Madison Country Club

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison Girls Golf beat Lennox 427-471 in a dual at Madison Country Club. Ali Vacanti had the lowest score of the day at 100. Eleni Sims followed right behind in second with 101. Olivia Flemming finished third in Madison scoring with a 111. Julia Dossett and Abby Palmquist finished in fourth and fifth. The Bulldogs had all five golfers in the top seven between the two teams. Next for the girls will be the Varsity Region Meet in Sisseton tomorrow, May 27, at the Valley View Country Club.

