Downey (Calif.) Warren sophomore quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava spent a week in the South, checking out Alabama, Clemson and Georgia. There haven’t been too many players who have seen their stock rise more in the last few months then Iamaleava. His ranking in the 247Sports Top247 shot up from No. 77 to No. 22 overall last month and he's only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be.