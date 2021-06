It still doesn’t feel real. Justin Fields is a member of the Chicago Bears. Before they traded up to get him in the 2021 NFL Draft, it didn’t feel possible that there would be anything exciting about the Bears going into the season. Well, they got him and he is the new hope of the future. It all started on Friday when he took his first step at Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. He made it well known that he believes in himself during the press conference that he had.