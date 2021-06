The 2021 NFL schedule has officially been released and bettors are going through it week-by-week and trying to get a grasp on what to expect from all 32 teams in 2021. NFL win totals are always one of the most popular forms of NFL futures betting, and with rosters taking shape following the 2021 NFL Draft and schedules now locked, this is a great time to take advantage NFL over-unders that might be off. The 49ers are coming off a disappointing 6-10 season where their defense was decimated by injury, but William Hill Sportsbook is expecting a big bounce back with San Francisco's over-under for total wins set at 10 in the latest NFL odds.