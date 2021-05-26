Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

COVID: Humboldt County has highest case rate in state, remains in orange tier

By Ruth Schneider
MercuryNews
 16 days ago
Despite an increasing case rate that moved into double-digits, according to the state on Tuesday, Humboldt County remained in the orange tier for another week. The case rate for Humboldt County jumped to 12.5 cases per 100,000 residents. According to state data released Tuesday, Humboldt County has the highest case rate in the state. The case rate exceeds the eight counties that are in the more-restrictive red tier. Under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, that case rate could have qualified the county for the most-restrictive purple tier; a tier no California counties are currently in.

