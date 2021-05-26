newsbreak-logo
Akron, OH

Acme Fresh Market and Akron Public School join forces to build new academy

Paul Krasinic
 3 days ago

Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

On Tuesday evening, Akron Public School (APS) announced its partnership with Acme Fresh Market and Kenmore-Garfield High School to build a learning center named Acme Fresh Market Academy of Innovation and Industry.

Acme Fresh Market will provide all the instructional support and real-world learning opportunities in the fields of nursing and patient care, construction and building technology, and culinary arts. The new academy is hoped to provide students a competitive edge to survive and thrive in their respective careers.

APS Superintendent David W. James, Ed.D., commented on the plan: “Our students will certainly benefit from the wisdom offered by the resources of a 130-year-old landmark business. I am delighted to hear Acme Fresh Market is joining our impressive list of partners and know this will enhance educational opportunities for Kenmore-Garfield students.”

On the other hand, Acme’s Vice President of Marketing Katie Swartz also welcomes the partnership with a positive outlook. “Acme Fresh Market is excited to support the great work of Akron Public Schools! Our expert associates look forward to supporting Kenmore-Garfield’s teachers by providing real-world experiences. We will have fun learning from each other while creating opportunities for our community’s kids – a win, win!” she said.

The cooperation between the two entities was established with the assistance of the United Way of Summit & Medina. Several key strategic partners also supported the academy, including ConxusNEO, Summit Education Initiative, Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce, and GAR Foundation.

“We are incredibly grateful to Acme Fresh Market for working with us to make this partnership with the College & Career Academies of Akron happen,” said Jim Mullen, president and CEO of United Way of Summit & Medina. “With its long, 130-year history in Akron, Acme understands the importance of investing in our youth, so that they and the generations that follow them can enjoy the benefits that come from a rewarding career, a stable economy and secure families.”

Writer covering local features in Cleveland and Akron

