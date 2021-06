Haute Residence hosted its “The Future of Design” webinar, featuring Joshua Rose and Rafael Kalichstein of the FORM Design team, Andre Wanderley, Senior Designer of Design Solution, and Chastity Centeno, of Riese Design. These talented designers all focused on the changes in the design world, for designers and clients alike, throughout the course of the global pandemic. They discussed their style predictions for the quickly approaching future, centered around maximalism and ornamentation, the rise and importance of sustainable green initiatives in design, and the urgent need for designers to both shift with the desires and necessities of a new era, and get to personally know their complex clientele.