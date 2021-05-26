Cancel
Plugging into Healthcare Pays Off for Minn. Food Bank

Food Bank News
Food Bank News
 17 days ago
The healthcare system may be vast and complicated, but finding a way to work within it can supercharge a food bank’s ability to ease food insecurity. Second Harvest Heartland, the country’s seventh-largest food bank (by revenue) and the largest in Minnesota, has succeeded in integrating itself into the state’s healthcare system after years of developing a business model that’s favorable for all the parties involved. Within its FOODRx model, food-insecure people with chronic disease are becoming healthier, healthcare providers and plans are saving money, and Second Harvest Heartland is running a sustainable, revenue-generating operation.

Food Bank News

Food Bank News

Food Bank News is the first and only publication to acknowledge the critical role that food banks and related agencies play in the wellness and livelihood of millions of people living in the United States.

State
Minnesota State
#Food Banks#Food Insecurity#Food Security#Charity#Health Savings#Health Food#Health Care#Healthcare Pays Off#Fy 2019#Second Harvest Heartland#Medicaid#Department Of Health#Hipaa#Healthcare Providers#Healthcare Settings#Food Pantry Clients#Minn#On Site Food Pantries#Health Plans#Value Based Care
