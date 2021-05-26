Plugging into Healthcare Pays Off for Minn. Food Bank

The healthcare system may be vast and complicated, but finding a way to work within it can supercharge a food bank’s ability to ease food insecurity. Second Harvest Heartland, the country’s seventh-largest food bank (by revenue) and the largest in Minnesota, has succeeded in integrating itself into the state’s healthcare system after years of developing a business model that’s favorable for all the parties involved. Within its FOODRx model, food-insecure people with chronic disease are becoming healthier, healthcare providers and plans are saving money, and Second Harvest Heartland is running a sustainable, revenue-generating operation.