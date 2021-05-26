Taking Charge of the EV Revolution with Charge Enterprises
As more electric vehicles (EVs) take to the road, the demand for charging stations is speeding up. The current administration recently unveiled its $2 trillion infrastructure plan to reshape America. The plan unveils that part of this massive budget is to fund the construction of over half a million electric vehicle charging stations. However, this number is only a fraction of what is needed as more EVs start to hit the road. One company is already positioned to make headway on Biden’s infrastructure plan.www.benzinga.com