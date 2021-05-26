Cancel
Business

Taking Charge of the EV Revolution with Charge Enterprises

By Dinah Berkeley
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As more electric vehicles (EVs) take to the road, the demand for charging stations is speeding up. The current administration recently unveiled its $2 trillion infrastructure plan to reshape America. The plan unveils that part of this massive budget is to fund the construction of over half a million electric vehicle charging stations. However, this number is only a fraction of what is needed as more EVs start to hit the road. One company is already positioned to make headway on Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

