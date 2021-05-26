Valve's rumoured Steam console could kick handheld PC gaming into overdrive
For years I sat at a desk with an Alienware Steam Machine close by. It wasn't used for anything, I'm not even sure it was functioning, but it did serve as constant reminder that not every idea, no matter how good it seems or how big the company backing it, will work out. This should be warning enough of why I should be hesitant to put all my eggs in the SteamPal basket long before we even officially know it exists—but I am, because I really want to believe in the concept.www.pcgamer.com