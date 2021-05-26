Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Valve's rumoured Steam console could kick handheld PC gaming into overdrive

By Jacob Ridley
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years I sat at a desk with an Alienware Steam Machine close by. It wasn't used for anything, I'm not even sure it was functioning, but it did serve as constant reminder that not every idea, no matter how good it seems or how big the company backing it, will work out. This should be warning enough of why I should be hesitant to put all my eggs in the SteamPal basket long before we even officially know it exists—but I am, because I really want to believe in the concept.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Gabe Newell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handheld Pc#Pc Gaming#Valve Index#Console Gaming#Steam Hardware#Console Gamers#Virtual Console#Pc Gaming Graphics#Alienware Steam Machine#The Steam Machine#Steampal#Indiegogo#Forza Horizon 4#The Nintendo Switch#Xe#Alienware Project Ufo#Lenovo Lavi Mini#Who Valve#Vr#Gpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
AMD
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesVentureBeat

Hackers target mobile gaming as PC, console devs seal their vulnerabilities

Many game genres, such as e-sports, real-time strategy games, and MOBAs, have been under increasing threat from advanced cheaters and hackers. The game industry suffered from more than 12 billion cyberattacks in 2019 alone, and a recent global gaming study revealed that 60% of gamers have had their multiplayer gaming experience negatively impacted by cheating.
Video GamesComicBook

Steam Just Made One of 2017's Best Games Free

One of 2017's best games is now 100 percent free on Steam, courtesy of Bandai Namco and Tarsier Studios. Between now and May 30, all Steam users can download -- and keep -- Little Nightmares, which normally runs at $20. It's unclear why the game has been made free, but there are no strings attached other than the fact that the download must be completed before the aforementioned date. However, once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever.
Video GamesComicBook

Chivalry 2 Beta Launches on Consoles and PC

Chivalry 2’s release date isn’t far away now with the game scheduled to release on June 8th, but would-be players don’t have to wait until then to try it out. instead, you can hop into the game’s open beta now that it’s launched on consoles and on PC platforms. This beta follows the first closed test which was released back in April, though that one wasn’t as widely accessible. What’s more, this one doesn’t require a pre-order or anything like that, so you’re free to hop into the beta as soon as you download it.
Video Gamesboxden.com

Glanced: OneXPlayeR-Handheld Gaming pc

Last edited by nigs; 06-03-2021 at 01:28 PM.. Like the concept, but I'm not that heavy of a gamer to invest more than $300 on a handheld. 3 different models ranging from $819 - $1500. 3 days ago. 5 K. 2 K.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

PS4 Console Exclusive Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta Test Listed on Steam Database

Babylon’s Fall is an upcoming PS4 console exclusive that is also coming to PC. It might be close to an announcement as spotted on the Steam Database. A listing for the closed beta test for Babylon’s Fall has been discovered on Steam Database. This listing was uploaded on the servers in March this year and has been updated recently to reveal that this is for Babylon’s Fall. The game was first showcased back for the PS4 in 2018. It has been missing in action since then but the developers did share an update on it last year.
Video Gamesenmnews.com

Crysis Remastered trilogy launching this fall for PC and consoles

Crysis Remastered wasn’t so hot when it launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in September, but Crytek is going ahead with remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3, anyway, and bundling all three together in a Crysis Remastered trilogy launching sometime this fall on consoles and PC. Crysis 2...
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia and Valve Bringing DLSS to Linux via Steam Proton

Nvidia today announced at Computex 2021 that it's partnered with Valve to bring its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) graphics tech to Linux via Steam Proton. Now people who game on Linux systems should be able to put their Nvidia graphics cards—including the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti—to even better use.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Skyforge’s Hunters of Terra update is live now for PC players with imminent console rollouts

The latest update for Skyforge that unlocks the new Bounty Hunter class is here… sort of. There are a few caveats, you see. For one thing, it’s only here for PC players, with Xbox players waiting until June 3rd, PlayStation players waiting until June 4th, and Switch players waiting for an as-yet-undetermined length of time. For another thing, only the players who purchased the Collector’s Edition will gain immediate unfettered access to the class; everyone else will apparently need to wait a couple of weeks.
Video Gamesillinoisnewstoday.com

Nintendo Switch Pro: Description of upcoming handheld game consoles

Nintendo Switch was released in March 2017, followed by Switch Lite in September 2019. Both handheld consoles have brought considerable success to the Nintendo camp. The next generation video game console is about to be released. There is substantive evidence of the long-rumored existence of the Switch Pro (or possibly Switch 2), which will appear sooner than expected.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Valve will be at E3 as part of the PC Gaming Show

Valve will make a rare E3 appearance at the PC Gaming Show to talk solely about Steam. Could this be the official SteamPal announcement?. According to PG Gamer, Valve will be showing up at E3 2021 with a "message regarding Steam." Valve doesn't make a lot of E3 appearances, so it's certainly of note that the company will be at this year's all-digital event. It's also never been on the PC Gaming Show, so their appearance is twice as notable.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

LEGO Builder’s Journey expanding to PC and console alongside graphical update

LEGO is launching its iOS-exclusive puzzler LEGO Builder’s Journey on PC and Nintendo Switch on 22nd June after being released as an Apple Arcade-exclusive two years ago. This new version of the game is receiving a graphical update that features ray-traced ambient occlusion, global illumination, reflections, shadows, and performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS. Basically speaking, the game is going to look a lot nicer.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

New Xbox Game Pass titles for console, PC and Cloud announced

Microsoft has detailed the next wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Cloud. The Wild at Heart (Cloud) joins Microsoft’s subscription service today. It will be followed by For Honor (Cloud and Console) on June 3, Backbone (PC) on June 8, and Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console and PC) on June 10.
Video GamesEngadget

Panic's upcoming Playdate handheld will cost $179 but arrive with more games

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything about the Playdate, Panic’s tiny hand-cranked gaming handheld, but that’s about to change. On June 8th 2021, the company will debut a 15-minute video showcase on its YouTube channel that will give a lot more details about the device, a look at the games included with it, and how exactly to get your hands on one.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

More PlayStation games are heading to PC, but Sony maintains console-first approach

Lately, it feels that everything is coming up PC. Our feet are soaked, but our cuffs are bone dry. With companies like Microsoft set to release first-party games on day one, and Sony warming up to delivering hot PlayStation games, things are looking fantastic. Of course, on the subject of Sony, the company and its PlayStation Studios have been approaching the move to put its games on PC with baby steps. Granted, it makes sense for Microsoft, a PC-and console-focused company, to embrace the two platforms. So far, it’s been hard to get an idea of Sony’s plans. Speaking with the PlayStation Blog, the head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst, opened up a bit more on what’s coming next. Basically, Sony will continue to release first-party PlayStation games for PC, but only when it decides the time is right.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

'Playdate Update' Conference Details New Handheld Console Next Week

The "Playdate Update" conference promises to share new details about the handheld gaming console with a hand crank. Additionally, we've learned the Playdate price and some of the specs. If you haven't yet heard of the Playdate, it's an upcoming gaming console that's was revealed in mid-2019. It originally planned...