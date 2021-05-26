Antonov’s last-minute jet delivery
In cooperation with DB Schenker, Antonov Airlines transported components of a dismantled jet from Viracopos International Airport, Brazil, to Miami in the USA. Prior to the transport, the cargoes were dismantled into six separate crates with dimensions that met the aircraft specifications, according to Antonov. The parts, which were transported onboard an AN-124-100 aircraft, included 15 m-long wing sections and two fuselage sections that measured 12 m long.www.heavyliftpfi.com