Portsmouth City Council approves casino project; state license still needed

The Portsmouth City Council approved rezoning and use permits for the Rivers Casino on Tuesday, essentially giving their thumbs up for the project. Now, casino developer and future operator Rush Street Gaming is preparing its application for a license from the state’s lottery board.

Two-thirds of Portsmouth voters voted in favor of a casino project in November, and Rush Street plans to invest more than $300 million in the project, expected to create 1,300 permanent jobs and 1,400 construction jobs.

Mayor Shannon Glover and council members Paul Battle, Lisa Lucas-Burke, Bill Moody and Christopher Woodard voted to grant Rush Street use permits to operate the casino and accompanying hotel and rezoned the 57-acre property on Victory Boulevard for an entertainment district. Because of a city “second reading” rule, the council will vote on those items again on June 8 to finalize their decision.

Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and Councilman Mark Whitaker voted against the permits and rezoning. Barnes wanted to delay the vote, stating that the Portsmouth chapter of the NAACP had asked Rush Street questions that were not answered. He previously initiated a move to delay voting on the casino at the council’s May 11 meeting.

Tuesday, Barnes asked several questions about when the hotel accompanying the casino would be built. Rush Street representatives didn’t provide a firm date, saying they want the hotel to be built as soon as possible, but they wanted to customize the hotel for the clientele coming to the casino. The development agreement between the city and Rush Street allows the firm to start working on the hotel at any time but requires it to begin work on the hotel upon hitting certain revenue benchmarks once Norfolk’s casino opens.

If Portsmouth’s casino earns a profit of $175 million in one year or $250 million over two years while competing against Norfolk’s casino, then Rush Street must begin building the hotel within a year. If work on the hotel hasn’t started after four years of the Portsmouth casino being open, then the city’s economic development authority takes over the project and can seek a new builder.

Barnes noted Rush Street’s casino in Pittsburgh was built in 2009 and the hotel is currently under construction. Rush Street staff said the hotel was hampered by zoning issues, leading them to request the proper permits and zoning for the Portsmouth casino now, in advance of work on the hotel.

Barnes, who has pushed for the casino and hotel to be built simultaneously, was still skeptical about Rush Street following through on the hotel. “Your job is to look out for the benefit of the casino. As council people, we’re supposed to look out for the city,” he said.

Mike Tobin, a senior vice president for Rush Street, said, “We’re in this together. ... I hope you believe we have a common interest here in making this the most successful casino in the state of Virginia.”

In an interview Wednesday, Delceno Miles, a spokeswoman for the project, said the casino on its own would have a significant impact in the city. The vast majority of jobs are associated with the casino and entertainment spaces, while the hotel comes with about 50.

She also said Rush Street wasn’t concerned with attracting people to the casino without a hotel. Along with drawing Hampton Roads residents, Miles said the casino plans to appeal to tourists heading to the area to make Rivers Casino part of their trip.

Portsmouth’s Economic Development Authority, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Tidewater Community College have pledged to train Hampton Roads residents for jobs expected to come with the casino, and Neil Bluhm, chairman of Rush Street’s board of directors, said about 1,000 people have attended job fairs. Once operating, Rush Street has said it expects the casino to generate more than $16 million per year in tax revenue.

While the City Council gave a thumbs up to Rush Street, it’s not yet completely certain the casino will ever open. Ultimately, the state’s Lottery Board will decide whether Rush Street can proceed, and officials don’t know when that approval may come. Meanwhile, casino projects are also in the works in Norfolk, Richmond, Danville and Bristol.

Miles said Rush Street is “fairly confident” it will get a casino license from the state, although it has not formally applied for one or paid the $15 million fee to be considered. In the meantime, developers plan to start working on the site, moving a retention pond and preparing for construction. Miles said the council’s vote Tuesday opened the door for that work to begin.

Rush Street and the city are hopeful that the license from the lottery board will come this fall, but there is no firm timeline for the approval process.

The prospect of casino gaming has long been attached to Portsmouth, and Rush Street and the city have said they want to be first to open in Virginia.

Last year, Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) said, “Here I stand, fighting for casino legislation because of what I believe it would do to help my city — a distressed city.” Lucas, who was first elected in 1991, has been trying to bring a casino to the city for the majority of her tenure in the Senate.

“Portsmouth City Council is 100% behind this legislation,” said then-Mayor John Rowe in a Senate subcommittee meeting. Robert Moore, the city’s economic development director said, “This is Portsmouth’s Amazon.”

