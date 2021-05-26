Lamar Jackson, Other Playmakers Back on Ravens Practice Field for OTAs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson led a strong contingent of Ravens players back on the field for the first voluntary offseason workouts.

Nearly 80 players, including running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, linebacker Patrick Queen, wide receiver Marquise Brown and cornerback Marlon Humphrey, are among those in attendance.

That's a good sign for the Ravens, who have Super Bowl aspirations this season.

"I think Lamar, as much as anything, is thinking about doing what he can do so he can be the best that he can be, and then as a quarterback, work all these other guys into it from a chemistry standpoint," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the rookie minicamp. "So, he's excited. He can't wait to get back, and I can't wait to see him here."

It is the first time Jackson gets to play behind an overhauled offensive line that includes free-agent signings right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

"He’s going to play really well on the right side,' Harbaugh said about Villanueva. "He’ll play well on the left side if required. He just adds to our offensive line. He’s a very good player. He’s a tremendous person. He’s a veteran. He knows how to play. He knows how to get himself prepared to play. He’s been in the trenches. He’s an upgrade for us, and I’m really excited to have him.”

Rookie Ben Cleveland is also expected to compete for a starting job at guard.

Jackson also has a strong group of wide receivers that includes veteran Sammy Watkins, along with Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. who were selected in this year's draft.

Last season, the OTA was canceled because of COVID-19. All of the team's rookies did not hit the practice field until training camp.

This year's class will get the added reps and already had a rookie minicamp last week.

The Ravens already are ahead of last year.