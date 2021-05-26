Photovoltaic roof for highways
Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, and the Austrian Institute of Technology, have developed a PV system solution for motorways. The demonstrator consists of a PV system with a 10x17m roof area that has to be installed on a steel structure about 5.5m above the road. Construction on the pilot project is expected to begin next autumn and its operations will be then monitored for about a year. Based on the experience gained, further pilot applications may be implemented.www.pv-magazine.com