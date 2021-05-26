Cancel
Mason City, IA

Wednesday May 26th Local Sports

KGLO News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10. MASON CITY — North Iowa Area Community College has announced their new athletic director. Cam Olson previously served as an interim athletic director at San Jose City College in 2019 and also served as an interim athletic director at Fresno City College in 2017-18. He’ll replace current athletic director Dan Mason, who is retiring on June 30th after serving as NIACC’s athletic director since 2006. Olson says he knew early on in the interview process that NIACC was a place he wanted to call his home, especially after visiting with administrators, coaches and staff throughout the process. Olson will start working at NIACC on June 7th.

