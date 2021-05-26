Cancel
Animals

Watch Angelina Jolie get swarmed by bees

By Thom Dunn
Boing Boing
 16 days ago

May 20 was World Bee Day. And to celebrate the occasion and raise awareness of the importance of bees, Angelina Jolie did a National Geographic photoshoot with a bunch of bees crawling all over her for 18 minutes. She has also been named the "Godmother of Bees" by UNESO (which is apparently a 5-year term):

Angelina Jolie
