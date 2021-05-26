Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, IL

Centralia Police release details on downtown rollover crash that injured three (updated 2:30 PM Wednesday 5-26-21)

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centralia Police Department has released information on a two-vehicle roll-over crash at Poplar and McCord Street in downtown Centralia on Friday morning. Police reports indicate an SUV driven by 71-year-old Georgie Ruble of North Miller in Salem was southbound on South Poplar when she disobeyed a traffic control device and struck a vehicle on McCord Street driven by Amanda Strange of East Broadway in Centralia. The impact caused the Strange vehicle to roll over.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Salem, IL
Centralia, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Traffic Police#Fire Officials#Traffic Reports#Police Officials#Release Details#Ssm Health St Mary#Crash#Downtown Centralia#Police Reports#East Broadway#North Miller#South Poplar#32 Year Old Seth Lucas#Mccord Street#71 Year Old Georgie Ruble#Georgie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, May 16th, 2021

Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man for burglary and criminal damage to property in connection with a March incident where he is accused of entering a home in the 1000 block of South Maple Street. Daniel Myers was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police have arrested...
Centralia, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Fire causes minor damage to Centralia apartment

Fire caused damage to one wall of the kitchen of an apartment at 1104 East 13th in Centralia occupied by Jerry and Suzanna Tate. The two were not home Friday afternoon when a neighbor called 911 after hearing the dog barking, the smoke alarm sounding, and then smelling smoke outside the door.
Sandoval, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Counterfeit $100 bills passed at three Sandoval taverns over weekend

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Sandoval Police are investigating counterfeit bills that were passed at three Sandoval bars early Saturday morning. Fat’s, Crossroads and Bubs all reported receiving the fake $100 bills. Police are looking for a white male who had a broken arm in a blue cast.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive street will be closed until at least...