Centralia Police release details on downtown rollover crash that injured three (updated 2:30 PM Wednesday 5-26-21)

The Centralia Police Department has released information on a two-vehicle roll-over crash at Poplar and McCord Street in downtown Centralia on Friday morning. Police reports indicate an SUV driven by 71-year-old Georgie Ruble of North Miller in Salem was southbound on South Poplar when she disobeyed a traffic control device and struck a vehicle on McCord Street driven by Amanda Strange of East Broadway in Centralia. The impact caused the Strange vehicle to roll over.