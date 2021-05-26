Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

M&S Planning To Accelerate Store Restructuring And Realise Further Potential From Ocado JV

kamcity.com
 18 days ago

Marks & Spencer confirmed today that its profits plummeted over the last year after the relatively robust performance of its food division was not enough to mitigate the impact of pandemic-related store closures on its clothing & home business. However, the group’s battered shares were up more than 7% this morning after the group said that it was making progress with its turnaround plan, had traded well in the early weeks of its new financial year, and that profits would recover.

www.kamcity.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Rowe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M S#Jv#Sales Growth#Business Growth#Market Growth#Chain Stores#Marks Spencer#Ocado Retail#Clothing Home#Debenhams#Food Non Food#Ocado Jv#Revenue Growth#Financial Year#Group Revenue#Venture#Competitive Advantage#Head Office Redundancies#Outdated Stores#Lfl Growth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Retailkamcity.com

Sainsbury’s To Share Progress Against New Plan

One year on from his appointment as Chief Executive, Simon Roberts is set to reveal how his new plan for Sainsbury’s is being implemented. He will be joined at the Sainsbury’s IGD trade briefing on 30 June by his senior leadership team to update food and consumer goods stakeholders on the retailer’s trading priorities, followed by a live Q&A.
Businesskamcity.com

Selfridges Put Up For Sale With Price Tag Of £4bn

Upmarket department store Selfridges has been put up for sale, with its owners looking for around £4bn having received an initial approach from a potential buyer. The retailer was acquired by the Weston family for £598m in 2003. It has since expanded beyond its flagship on London’s Oxford Street to several stores across the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

M&S Extending Refill Trial To More Stores And Products

Marks & Spencer is extending its packaging-free refillable grocery concept to eight additional stores – bringing the offering to a total of 11 outlets. The latest stores to feature ‘Fill Your Own’ fixtures include its ‘test and learn’ format sites in Lisburn, Stratford City London, Sears Solihull, Gyle, Vangarde Monks and Wolstanton Stoke – joining three existing stores in Manchester, Hedge End and Staines Two Rivers. By mid-June, the concept will also be introduced to M&S stores in Aintree and Meadowhall.
Industryatlantanews.net

Immune Therapeutics Announces Financing and Debt Restructuring Plan

Orlando, Florida, June 02, 2021 — Immune Therapeutics Inc. (OTC-PINK: IMUND) (the "Company") announced today that the Company has received and signed a non-binding term sheet to enter into an agreement that would provide working capital and wipe out a significant portion of its long-standing Debt. The Company received the...
Industrybusinessnewswales.com

Royal Mail Reports Profits of £702m Following Surge in Online Deliveries

Royal Mail has revealed a significant rise in annual profits during the covid crisis but is warning that the demand for parcel deliveries is decreasing. James Andrews, Personal Finance Expert at money.co.uk, said:. “Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and a huge shift from in-store to online purchases, Royal Mail has...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Idexx Stock Clears Key Benchmark Amid Strong Profit, Sales Growth; Expands Via Cloud Software Buyout

Since the Covid stay-at-home situation arose, people have found new pet friends to shelter with. That's giving a lift to companies like highly-ranked veterinary diagnostics and software company Idexx Laboratories. That's also lifted Idexx stock and enabled the company to grow, including its June 2 announcement it bought ezyVet, expanding its cloud software offerings. On Friday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) rose into a new category, climbing to 82, up from 79 the day before.
Cupertino, CAMacdaily News

Apple plans to open more retail stores, even as online sales accelerate

Germany’s Funke Mediengruppe reported that Apple plans to add to its global retail store presence even as retail outlets in inner cities struggle with the shift to sales online, accelerated by the response to COVID-19. Elisabeth Behrmann for Bloomberg News:. The Cupertino, California-based company operates about 500 Apple stores globally,...
StocksShareCast

FTSE 100 movers: Auto Trader rallies on results; Sainsbury's goes ex-div

London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,104.45 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Auto Trader rallied after it said a dramatic shift to buying cars online during pandemic lockdowns helped it to limit full-year losses and reinstate its dividend. The company reported a 37% fall in pre-tax profit to £157.4m as revenue fell 29% to £262.8m. A dividend of 5p a share was declared.
Financial ReportsTravelDailyNews.com

SSP Group PLC - Results for six months period ended 31 March 2021 Resilient performance in a challenging market

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, announces its financial results for the first half of its 2021 financial year, covering the six months ended 31 March 2021. SSP has delivered a resilient performance in a very challenging market, materially strengthening its balance sheet and continuing to demonstrate tight control over its operating costs and cash usage, and is in a strong position to benefit from the expected recovery of the travel market over the medium term.
Stockskalkinemedia.com

Why FTSE 250 listed Mitie Group Was Trending Today?

Outsourcing and energy services company Mitie Group announced its FY 2021 results today, prompting its shares to rise over 8 per cent. MTO reported its group revenue rose to £2.560 billion compared to £2.174 billion in FY2020, attributed to the acquisition of its competitor Interserve in December 2020. UK-based outsourcing...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

AutoRABIT raises $14.5M to accelerate go-to-market and product development

Premier technology growth equity investor Full In Partners announced that it has led a significant follow-on investment in existing portfolio company, AutoRABIT. The leading provider of Salesforce release management platform for regulated industries, AutoRABIT is trusted by top development organizations at Anthem, Wells Fargo, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Intuit, and many others.
Marketsnewsparent.com

Tea Market- increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Starbucks, Kusmi Tea, Associated British Foods, Peet

In a recent S&R Research publish Global Tea Market Insights, Forecast to 2025, analysts provide an in-depth analysis of the global market for Tea. By analyzing its historical and forecast data, the analysis analyzes the different aspects of the market. Some are part of the coverage and are the core and emerging players being profiled Starbucks, Kusmi Tea, Associated British Foods, Peet s Coffee & Tea, Unilever.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Target Price at GBX 952.14

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.14 ($12.44).
MarketsLife Style Extra

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Jun-2021 / 17:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. (the "Company") TRANSACTION...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Driver Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:DRV)

Shares of LON DRV traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 56 ($0.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,642. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. Driver Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.25 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.93. The firm has a market cap of £29.22 million and a P/E ratio of 22.00.