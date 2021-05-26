M&S Planning To Accelerate Store Restructuring And Realise Further Potential From Ocado JV

Marks & Spencer confirmed today that its profits plummeted over the last year after the relatively robust performance of its food division was not enough to mitigate the impact of pandemic-related store closures on its clothing & home business. However, the group’s battered shares were up more than 7% this morning after the group said that it was making progress with its turnaround plan, had traded well in the early weeks of its new financial year, and that profits would recover.