New SARS-CoV-2 variants emerge among children in United States, suggests study

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is a novel beta-coronavirus that has emerged and caused a global pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).1,2 Clinical manifestations of COVID-19 are age dependent, with children appearing to be less vulnerable than adults to severe disease.3,4 It has been reported that a subset of children and adults without previous infection had higher levels of humoral and cellular immunity to SARS-CoV-2, which may influence disease severity.5,6,7,8 Another study found that children who had never been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 had higher levels of cross-reactive antibodies to the spike glycoprotein subunit S2 of SARS-CoV-2 than adults.9 These findings raise the hypothesis that children may have a higher degree of preexisting cross-reactive immunity that provides some level of protection from severe COVID-19. In this study, we determined antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 in adults after infection and compared these responses in both children and adults with no prior exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Moreover, we mapped antibody epitopes elicited after infection, and cross-reactive antibody epitopes without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, at high resolution using SARS-CoV-2 spike protein peptide arrays.