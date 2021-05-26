Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Branch County, MI

Memorial Day ceremonies set in Branch County

By Obituaries
thedailyreporter.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day ceremonies in Branch County range from simple to elaborate, but all honor those who served the county and those who paid the ultimate price. Memorial Day service, 8:30 a.m. May 31 at the Four Corners Park, Coldwater, with several speakers and music by Joe Renshaw. It is followed by an Honor Ride golf cart parade for veterans. At 10 a.m. a ceremony will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at "A Gathering of the Flags War Memorial” with ceremonies and music.

www.thedailyreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Branch County, MI
Coldwater, MI
Society
City
Quincy, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Coldwater, MI
Coldwater, MI
Government
Branch County, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Grove Cemetery#Riverside Cemetery#War Memorial#School Lunch#Free Lunch#Heroes#Coldwater Memorial Day#The American Legion#Quincy High School#Rice Demorest Post#Union City High School#Miller Pharmacy#The Grand Marshal#American Legion Post#Arms#Navy#Memorial Day Ceremonies#Veterans Memorial Park#Branch County Range#Coast Guard Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

Coldwater HDC approves improvements to 8 South Monroe

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Historic District Commission approved requests from Caywood Propane Gas on Monday night for improvements to their recently purchased building at 8 South Monroe Street. They approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for the restoration of the front retail façade as well as for second and...
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

BUSINESS BEAT: 8th annual Summer Mom2Mom set for June 19

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Area Chamber of Commerce would like to remind everybody that the eighth annual Summer Mom2Mom will take place during Strawberry Fest on Saturday, June 19 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Coach Eby Youth and Family Center. The event supports the Foster...
Northville, MInorthvillemich.com

Volunteers Needed for May 15 Garlic Mustard Removal Event

Volunteers Needed for May 15 Garlic Mustard Removal Event. Garlic mustard, an invasive, destructive weed, is taking over the Coldwater Springs Nature Area off Ridge Road, north of Five Mile Road. It’s detrimental to the greenery, since native plants have difficulty thriving in the presence of garlic mustard. To stop...
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

Groundbreaking for Green Tree Leaf provisioning center next Friday

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for next Friday, May 21 for the new Green Tree Relief cannabis provisioning center at 553 East Chicago in Coldwater. Green Tree Relief acquired the land in between the Wendy’s and Dairy Queen stores last December with the intention of...