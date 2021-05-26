Memorial Day ceremonies set in Branch County

Memorial Day ceremonies in Branch County range from simple to elaborate, but all honor those who served the county and those who paid the ultimate price. Memorial Day service, 8:30 a.m. May 31 at the Four Corners Park, Coldwater, with several speakers and music by Joe Renshaw. It is followed by an Honor Ride golf cart parade for veterans. At 10 a.m. a ceremony will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery at "A Gathering of the Flags War Memorial” with ceremonies and music.