The Technology 202: A new antitrust lawsuit raises the stakes for federal scrutiny of Amazon

By National reporter
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new D.C. antitrust lawsuit against Amazon escalates pressure on Washington to take on the e-commerce giant. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine yesterday brought a lawsuit against Amazon, which alleged its abusing what it argues is monopoly power leading to higher prices for consumers, as Rachel Lerman and I reported yesterday. Racine accused the company of fixing prices through the terms and agreements it has with third-party sellers. The suit alleges that Amazon prevents them from selling their products at lower prices on any other online platforms, leading to “artificially high” prices across the Internet. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

