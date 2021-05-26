Cancel
Presidential Election

Zambian president bans campaign rallies to stem COVID-19 spread

Cover picture for the articleLUSAKA (Reuters) – Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Wednesday banned campaign rallies ahead of elections scheduled for Aug. 12, saying large gatherings risked spreading the COVID-19 virus. Lungu, a lawyer, is pitted against economist Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development (UPND), whom he narrowly beat in the...

