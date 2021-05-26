Cancel
Alabama State

Salvation Army leader to leave Mississippi for Alabama post

Times Daily
 17 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The leader of the Salvation Army of Jackson is moving to a new post with the organization in Alabama. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAPT-TV.

www.timesdaily.com
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
Alabama StateWSFA

State audit critical of indicted Alabama prosecutor

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A state audit says a former Alabama prosecutor set for trial on ethics charges next month repeatedly failed to handle office finances properly. The report released Friday says suspended Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes should have to repay an unspecified amount of money. The 46-year-old...
Alabama StateTimes Daily

Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Alabama Statewtvy.com

Judge dismisses suit seeking to block Alabama prison leases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons that would be owned by private companies and operated by the state. Montgomery Circuit Judge Greg Griffin granted the state’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit after rejecting...
Mississippi Statetravelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Meridian, Mississippi

For the road tripper, Meridian is like the Statue of Liberty, lifting up her torch beside the golden door. You’ll want to walk through that easy-to-find golden door. Do you hear the music beckoning you from behind the door?. The city’s founders thought that the word meridian meant junction. Interstates...
Mississippi StateWAPT

Mississippi veterans protest closing of VA Hospital dialysis center

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi veterans are protesting the closing of the dialysis center at the VA Hospital in Jackson. The dialysis center at the GV Sonny Montgomery Medical Center closed May 15 because of aging infrastructure and the requirement to provide high-quality care for patients. Some veterans said they are...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama StateMiddletown Press

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Alabama Statewcbi.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation as Republican opposition fades. It’s been a hot topic in the state for decades. Ivey reported signing the bill Monday. The program will allow those with qualifying conditions to purchase medical marijuana prescriptions. The approval comes almost a...
Mississippi StateDeSoto Times Today

Vaccination site could move from Landers Center inside to storm shelter in Southaven

The Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination site at the Landers Center could be moving inside to a storm shelter in Southaven. DeSoto County EMS Director Mark Davis informed the County Board of Supervisors that they are waiting to hear back from state health officials about relocating vaccine shots to the FEMA Storm Shelter on Highway 51 next to the Southaven Arena.
Mississippi StateWAPT

COVID-19 vaccine: Where to get the shot in Mississippi

All Mississippians who are 12 and older may sign up for a vaccine appointment. Tap here for additional details. The University of Mississippi Medical Center is providing free vaccinations at the UMMC Vaccine Clinic at the Jackson Medical Mall for children age 12 and up. Schedule an appointment by calling 601-815-3351 or go to umc.edu/covid-19-vaccine-appointments. They're also available at drive-thru and walk-up locations around the state, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Jackson, MSHerald-Palladium

'Sins of our past': Apologies for 1970 Jackson St. shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's capital city and a state senator both apologized Saturday for shootings 51 years ago by city and state police officers that killed two people and injured 12 others on the campus of a historically Black college. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Dozens gather for citywide prayer march against violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — As the City of Jackson encountered its 52nd homicide in 2021, dozens of people in Jackson, Vicksburg and even Birmingham met at Sykes Park for a citywide prayer march against the violence in the Capitol city. The Jackson Police Department is investigating two completely separate homicides that...