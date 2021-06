The first two classes of the Strom Thurmond Athletic Hall of Fame have seen the induction of legendary Rebel coaches like ‘Boots’ Bandy, George Blalock and Lee Sawyer and athletes such as Jacky Jackson, Ira Hillary, and Robert Edwards; they will live forever in our memories. While the pandemic delayed our recognition of former Rebel greats, it did not stop it. The time has come, once again, to recognize these men and women for their athletic contributions.