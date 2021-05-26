Crewe’s missiles: 75 years of ballistic Bentleys

1977 was the final year for the AMC Hornet, offered as a hatchback, two- and four-door sedan, and station wagon. To celebrate, AMC offered a limited edition AMX hatchback package, reviving a nameplate that had established a solid reputation for its sporty persona. the name returned in force for 1978, offered as a model in its own right as a two-door hatchback with seating for four. Its base engine, which it shared with the Matador, was a six-cylinder unit with overhead valves, a 258 cubic-inch displacement, seven main bearings, and 120 bhp at 3,600 RPM and 201 lb-ft of torque at 1,800 RPM. A four-speed manual with floor shift controls was standard equipment. It rested on the Concord platform and its body design featured a wedge-shaped front, black fender flares, black scuff moldings, and dual flat black mirrors.