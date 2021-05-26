Crewe’s missiles: 75 years of ballistic Bentleys

The world of super-luxury cars is evolving fast. When a few years ago we had high-end car manufacturers offering bespoke services mostly for interiors and paintjobs, we now see a shift towards high-end manufactured coachbuilt cars by “mainstream” car brands again. Just like in the early days of automotive, more and more brands are now offering full bespoke services. The most recent announcement came from Rolls Royce, who said they would return to the glorious days of coachbuilt cars. To back up that claim, the famous Spirit of Ecstasy presented the Rolls Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive new car you can buy. Oh, and it comes with a bespoke Bovet 1822 watch!