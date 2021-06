Lawmakers are moving ahead with an attempt to short-circuit a proposed property tax cut before it even gets on the ballot, providing a smaller tax cut as a substitute. Senate Bill 293 passed the Senate Monday 23-11, with some bipartisan support — four Republicans and all but one Democrat voted yes. But it also drew bipartisan criticism. Some lawmakers see it as a way to stop a devastating cut that would disproportionately harm rural communities. Others believe it would undermine the system of direct democracy that is at the heart of Colorado politics.