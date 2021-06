During the first Summer Game Fest showcase of 2021, we got a better look at Evil Dead: The Game with the first gameplay trailer. This game is as gruesome and bloody as you might expect from something tied to the franchise as you will party up in a team of four to battle demons and other evil creatures trying to vanquish one particular evil player in what is a mix between a co-op and a PvP multiplayer action game. If that sounds just a tad familiar, it should, as the game has a little bit in common with another multiplayer horror title… Dead By Daylight.