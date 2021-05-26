Cancel
Resistance to vaccine mandates is building. A powerful network is helping.

By Isaac Stanley-Becker
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Americans lodging complaints against coronavirus vaccine mandates are a diverse lot — a sheriff’s deputy in North Carolina, nursing home employees in Wisconsin and students at the largest university in New Jersey. But their resistance is woven together by a common thread: the involvement of a law firm closely...

www.washingtonpost.com
HealthPosted by
GATOR 99.5

Could the State Order Businesses to Mandate Employee Vaccinations?

State Rep. Danny McCormick talks about his proposed legislation that would limit the states authority to implement and enforce COVID vaccination mandates. A pair of GOP lawmakers have taken aim at proposed vaccine mandates, sending a pair bills to keep state and local government agencies from mandating immunization to receive certain services. Rep. Danny McCormick of Oil City has proposed banning agencies from refusing to give a permit or license to someone based on a business’ decision that it won’t require the coronavirus vaccine for employees or customers.
Congress & CourtsJournal Record

Measure to restrict mask mandates, vaccine ‘passports’

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate Bill 658, intended to restrict mask mandates and forbid COVID vaccine “passports” that might be required for entry into schools, has been signed into law. The measure was authored by state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman. “In this post-pandemic era, it is time to look back and...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Little Apple Post

Kansans' resistance to COVID vaccines fading, except where it isn't

New survey results show that reluctance to get COVID-19 vaccinations has dropped in Kansas. At the same time, worries about vaccine side effects seem to be increasing. Federal statistics analyzed by the Kansas Health Institute, or KHI, show that roughly 22% of Kansan adults reported feeling uncertain about getting the vaccine in April. That’s down from 30% in March and 47% in January. (KHI, like the Kansas News Service, gets significant support from the Kansas Health Foundation.)
PharmaceuticalsBradford Era

Vaccine mandate is a bad idea

Herd immunity from the COVID-19 virus is the place we want to be. The quickest and most efficient way of getting there is widespread vaccination. Across the nation, various mechanisms have been put in place to facilitate vaccination from big vaccine clinics, to messaging aimed at combating hesitancy, to incentives intended to push fence-sitters toward rolling up their sleeves.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Can Government Mandate Covid Vaccine?

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Louisiana lawmakers have taken aim at the coronavirus vaccine. They've sent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards two bills to keep state and local government agencies from mandating the immunization to receive certain services. Rep. Danny McCormick’s proposal would ban agencies from refusing to give a permit or license to someone based on a business’ decision that it won’t require the coronavirus vaccine for employees or customers. Rep. Kathy Edmonston’s proposal would prohibit the Office of Motor Vehicles from requiring someone to be vaccinated to get a driver’s license or putting immunization information on a license. Edwards has championed the vaccine and hasn’t taken a position on the legislation.
Industrynewschant.com

E.E.O.C. Explains Workplace Vaccine Mandates

At the urging of business groups, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has made clear how firms can challenge vaccine mandates to employees coming again to the office, and what incentives these employers can provide to advertise inoculation. Companies can require vaccines solely of workers returning to the workplace, and never...
Texas Statethebl.com

Texas to enact bill forbidding mandated vaccination by businesses

A measure was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Tex.) on Monday to prevent different treatments based on vaccination status by businesses and government entities. Senate Bill 968 promises to punish operations that impose the use of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Virus (COVID-19) vaccine passport by terminating state contracts and rescinding licenses or operating permits.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Workers protest Texas hospital's vaccine mandate

Dozens of staff members at Houston Methodist Hospital protested against the facility’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees on Monday night, the deadline for workers to be inoculated. Houston Methodist in April issued a mandate requiring that all staff be vaccinated by June 7, becoming the first hospital system in the...
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Oklahoma resists incentives to boost vaccination rate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bolstered by catchy slogans like “Your Shot to Summer,” “Vax-a-Million” and “Vax 2 the Max,” nearly 20 states are going all out to woo vaccine-hesitant residents in a bid to boost vaccination rates. Leaders in those states said they’re finding “vaccine lotteries” and incentive programs, which leverage...
Wisconsin Statewhbl.com

Wisconsin Lawmakers Focus On Banning Vaccine Mandates

MADISON, WI (WHBL) – There are a lot of people who don’t want to be required to get the coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin, and many Wisconsin lawmakers are among them. An Assembly panel on Wednesday advanced plans that would ban the state, the UW system, and businesses from either requiring vaccinations, or requiring proof of vaccination in order to get back to work or school. Lawmakers say the idea is to let doctors and people make their own healthcare decisions.
Florida StatePosted by
Toby Hazlewood

How Long Can Florida Resist Covid Vaccine Passports?

A violation of freedoms or a way of getting back to normal?. Vaccine message on a rockPhoto by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash. After living under restrictions and stay-at-home orders for much of the last 12 months, many Americans are looking forward to getting back to normal. The return of legitimate freedoms without fear of illness or increasing the odds of a further wave of Covid-19 seems to rest on a couple of things - getting the vaccine rolled-out and adopting precautionary measures to beat the virus into submission without causing further death and widespread illness.
Pharmaceuticalstelegram.com

Letter: COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be mandated

Contrary to popular belief, the COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be mandated as it infringes on one of this nation’s core beliefs: individual freedom. People shouldn’t be prohibited from receiving the vaccine if they believe it is the safest option for them. Likewise, the vaccine shouldn’t be forced on anyone as they may have concerns about some of the short or long term effects of the vaccine due to the short amount of time in which the vaccine has been created, researched, and administered. People who don’t want to receive the vaccine are told they are selfish because they are not protecting others, but those who believe the vaccine is effective and have received it should not be worried about contracting the virus as they would already be protected. If abortion, in which the choice of one individual highly effects the life of another, is legal, then the idea of “my body my, choice” must also extend to those who don’t want to receive the vaccine in which choosing to do so will not harm the life of another.
Sciencefreenews.live

Researchers have assessed the risk of transmitting coronavirus through surfaces

Scientists have discovered a type of microbe that may be linked to a severe form of COVID-19. A new study shows that the coronavirus can survive on surfaces near sick patients, but is unlikely to infect anyone through these surfaces. The findings add to previous research showing that the coronavirus typically spreads through the air, rather than through touch. The researchers also found a new link between the coronavirus and a type of microbe that may be associated with a severe form of COVID.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds to House Mask Rule Changes

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has responded to a rule change meaning masks are no longer required in the House of Representatives for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Greene has regularly rallied against mask requirements in Congress' lower chamber and been an outspoken critic of House Speaker Nancy...