Resistance to vaccine mandates is building. A powerful network is helping.

Contrary to popular belief, the COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be mandated as it infringes on one of this nation’s core beliefs: individual freedom. People shouldn’t be prohibited from receiving the vaccine if they believe it is the safest option for them. Likewise, the vaccine shouldn’t be forced on anyone as they may have concerns about some of the short or long term effects of the vaccine due to the short amount of time in which the vaccine has been created, researched, and administered. People who don’t want to receive the vaccine are told they are selfish because they are not protecting others, but those who believe the vaccine is effective and have received it should not be worried about contracting the virus as they would already be protected. If abortion, in which the choice of one individual highly effects the life of another, is legal, then the idea of “my body my, choice” must also extend to those who don’t want to receive the vaccine in which choosing to do so will not harm the life of another.