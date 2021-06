Has anyone gone from Twitter hero to zero quite so fast as Simon McCoy? He is that rare thing – a news presenter with an obvious sense of humour – and his wry commentary on everything from surfing dogs to the dullness of Royal reporting made him a cult figure on social media. Plus there was the time that he went to pick up his iPad for a live bulletin, mistakenly grabbed a pad of A4 paper instead, and pressed on regardless, a blooper that sent him viral once more.