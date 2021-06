Jack Miller will start from the front row, from third position, in tomorrow’s French GP at the Bugatti Circuit of Le Mans. As he was seventh overall, at the end of FP3, with the fastest time set yesterday during the only dry session, Jack moved straight into Q2, where he could cope well with the unpredictable weather and difficult track conditions. With the track partly dry and partly wet, after the light rain that fell just before Q1, Miller went out first on wet tyres to then return into the garage after just one lap to switch to his second Desmosedici GP with slick tyres. Fast right from the start, the Australian set the third-fastest time in 1:32.704, securing the front row, despite a few drops of rain had started to fall again towards the end of the session.