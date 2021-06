According to court documents, the man accused of killing 4-year-old Cash Gernon last month had the boy's blood on his hoodie, shoes, and sunglasses. Information obtained by NBC 5 from an arrest warrant affidavit released on Friday said police confiscated several items from the residence of 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown on May 15 and had them tested at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.