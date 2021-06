A Denton County grand jury indicted a Lake Dallas man Thursday who is accused of aggravated kidnapping in two local incidents from April. Arique Bagby, 28, was arrested April 4 following two incidents that weekend in which women in Denton and Corinth reported that someone drove up to them and told them to get into his car. He was indicted on a count of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted aggravated kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.